RB Leipzig have started talks to land Newcastle United target Timo Werner from Chelsea this summer.

The Magpies are still continuing their hunt for a versatile forward having failed to land any of their initial targets.

Newcastle have identified Chelsea star Werner as a potential target, but he also has admirers in Juventus and his former side Leipzig.

The German has struggled to live up to his billing at Stamford Bridge and is claimed to be preferring a move back to the Leipzig this summer.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, Die Roten Bullen have now started discussions with Chelsea over a move for Werner.

Leipzig are keen on bringing the 26-year-old back to the Red Bull Arena, where he impressed in both domestic and European competitions.

But Werner may only take a decision on his future towards the latter stages of the ongoing window as he still wants to see whether he has a key role to play under boss Thomas Tuchel.

All eyes will be on where Werner ends up playing next term as he is not short of suitors at present should he leave the Blues.