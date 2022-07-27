Sheffield Wednesday are prepared to let attacker Sylla Sow go this summer amid interest in him from the Netherlands, according to the Star.

Sow signed on for Sheffield Wednesday last summer but featured only intermittently in the previous season for the Owls.

He started just five games in the league, scoring two goals, and did not play a single minute in the last two months of the campaign.

Now he has been linked with a move to his native Netherlands in the form of second division side De Graafschap and the path is open for him to do so.

Wednesday are ready to let the forward depart the club this summer as he could be surplus to requirements at Hillsborough.

The Owls have signed Michael Smith this summer, while Josh Windass is also set to play a bigger part next season, making it harder to get into the Wednesday team for Sow.

Sow was not part of the Sheffield Wednesday squad that lost against Wigan Athletic last weekend, with the reason being cited as illness.

The forward has experience in the second tier of Dutch football, having played there with the reserve team of FC Utrecht, and could be back playing in it next season.