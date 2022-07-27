Portsmouth are close to snapping up Tottenham Hotspur talent Dane Scarlett on loan, according to The News.

Scarlett is highly rated at Tottenham and the north London side are looking to make sure he has regular game time to help speed his development in the approaching campaign.

They have chosen to send him to League One to continue his development and he is set to sign for Portsmouth.

Pompey are poised to secure Scarlett on a season-long loan deal after holding talks.

The deal could be done before this weekend, allowing Portsmouth to field Scarlett in their League One opener against fellow promotion candidates Sheffield Wednesday.

Scarlett has also attracted interest from the Championship and landing him would be a coup for Portsmouth.

Spurs handed Scarlett game time in the Europa Conference League last season, while he also turned out in the FA Cup.

The teenager enjoyed a Premier League cameo against Leeds United in February and Tottenham will be watching closely to see what he can do at Portsmouth.