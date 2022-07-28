Burnley have made an offer for Club Brugge defender Jack Hendry which the Belgian club deem to be far too low.

Vincent Kompany is looking to continue to add to his squad at Turf Moor and the former Anderlecht boss has focused on on Belgium for players.

Kompany wants to land Club Brugge centre-back Hendry and the Clarets have gone in with an offer to snare him away.

However, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Club Brugge consider the offer made for Hendry to be too low and the onus will be on Burnley to improve it if they want to sign the player.

The Clarets also want Royal Antwerp winger Manuel Benson, but have also had trouble agreeing a fee.

They have made a second bid for the 25-year-old, however it is still deemed as not good enough by Antwerp.

Burnley are expected to bring in cash from selling Dwight McNeil to Everton, while Maxwel Cornet has also been linked with the Turf Moor exit door.

Kompany’s men start their Championship campaign on Friday with a visit to Huddersfield Town.