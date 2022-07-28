Celtic do not have any interest in signing Maccabi Haifa midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani this summer, according to Football Scotland.

Abu Fani recently scored the fourth and final goal in a 4-0 rout of Olympiacos in Piraeus that saw the Greens progress to the third qualifying round of this season’s Champions League.

The Israeli midfielder is represented by Dudu Dahan, the same agent who was responsible for former Celtic stars Beram Kayal, Efe Ambrose and Nir Bitton arriving at Parkhead.

Dahan also represents current Hoops Liel Abada and Ismaila Soro, the latter of whom is currently linked with the exit door.

Abu Fani has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer as the Hoops look to bring in a couple of new faces before the transfer window closes.

It has been claimed that, contrary to reports, no scouts from Celtic were in attendance at the Karaiskakis Stadium to see Abu Fani in action.

Also, it has been suggested that Celtic are not keeping tabs on the 24-year-old midfielder and though he might leave the Haifa-based club this summer, he will not end up at Celtic Park.

Celtic will begin the new season at home to Aberdeen on Sunday, hoping to successfully defend their Scottish Premiership title, and will also compete in the group stage of the Champions League.