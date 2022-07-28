Crystal Palace will let Charlton Athletic and Oxford United target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi pick his loan destination this summer and he is set to speak to interested clubs soon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rak-Sakyi was handed his Crystal Palace debut in August 2021, but had to wait until the final day of the season to add to it.

Now he is looking to go out on loan ahead of the new season as he looks to gather more first-team experience in order to be considered for a spot in Patrick Vieira’s team.

Rak-Sakyi is in demand, with both Charlton and Oxford, two clubs who will hope to fight for promotion from League One, keen to snap him up.

Lincoln City are also interested in the winger, but MK Dons have cooled their interest.

Palace are happy to put the ball in Rak-Sakyi’s court over where he would like to go to continue his development.

And Rak-Sakyi could now speak to all the interested clubs over the next 48 hours.

Rak-Sakyi, 19, will have regular game time firmly on his mind when he picks his next club, but regardless, League One appears his likely destination.