Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has shared the reasoning behind the appointment of Michael Skubala as the club’s new Under-21 coach.

Skubala, the former England futsal coach, is well-known for his work within the FA and with the national Under-18 set-up, and brings with him over 20 years’ worth of coaching experience.

Orta stressed that the Under-21 coach has massive responsibilities to undertake as there are many players looking to make the step up into the first team picture.

The Whites currently have a slew of talented youngsters knocking on the door, including but not limited to 16-year-old Archie Gray, who was involved in the pre-season tour of Australia.

“The role of head coach within the Under-21 side is clearly an important role at a club that sees so many players progress into the first team”, Orta told Leeds’ official website.

Orta further noted that Skubala’s track record within the FA gave him an edge over every other candidate interviewed for the position, adding that it is a pleasure to welcome him into the fold.

“We interviewed candidates from across the world over the course of the summer, but the work Michael has done within the FA, alongside his ambitious plans for the group, gave him the edge and we are really pleased to welcome him to the club”, he added.

Skubala will be assisted by current assistant Under-21 coach Michal Pudjak, who keeps his position, and will replace Mark Jackson, who was promoted to first team coach as part of Jesse Marsch’s staff.