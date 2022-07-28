Crystal Palace are waiting on Wolves star Morgan Gibbs-White as they continue to push to sign the Nottingham Forest target this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The attacking midfielder has two years left on his contract and several Premier League teams are interested in signing him this summer.

Nottingham Forest, who have been busy in the transfer market, are hoping to end the summer window with Gibbs-White on the books, while Everton are also keen but have been priced out.

Palace are also keen on Gibbs-White and they are waiting for a decision to be made over his situation.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is a fan and wants him at the club as the replacement for Conor Gallagher, who returned to Chelsea in the summer.

The 22-year-old had a solid loan spell at Sheffield United last season and has several offers on his table from Premier League sides.

Wolves are still undecided on selling him with manager Bruno Lage in favour of keeping him.

However, he has shown little inclination to sign a new contract and this could be the summer where Wolves are likely to get the best price for Gibbs-White.