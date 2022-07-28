Ramon Vega has hailed Tottenham Hotspur starlet Dane Scarlett as a great talent and has stressed he has made a good decision in joining Portsmouth on loan.

Scarlett is among the highly rated prospects at Tottenham and even clocked up some game time for the senior team last term, both in the Premier League and in Europe.

The hitman secured a move away to League One outfit Portsmouth on Wednesday in a bid to garner first team experience on a regular basis.

Former Tottenham star Vega, who rates Scarlett highly, hailed him as a great talent and wished him his best at Fratton Park.

Vega stressed that the 18-year-old made a good decision by opting to join Pompey on loan to kick on with his development.

“Great talent and a good decision from the player to gain this experience and for his development”, Vega wrote on Twitter.

“Good luck to Dane Scarlett at Pompey.”

The move to Portsmouth is Scarlett’s first ever spell away from Tottenham on loan having signed a new long-term deal at the club at the end of last term.