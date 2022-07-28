Burnley target Manuel Benson has revealed that he is in talks with Royal Antwerp over his future, while a clutch of other clubs are also keen on snapping him up.

New Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is overseeing a squad overhaul at Turf Moor as Burnley look to earn promotion back into the Premier League next season.

Antwerp winger Benson is one player Burnley are keen on but they have already seen the Belgians knock back two offers from them for his signature.

The winger revealed that in addition to Burnley, several other clubs are also interested in snaring him away from the Bosuilstadion.

Benson added that he is talks with Antwerp about his future at the club and they also have an option in his deal to extend his stint by one more season.

“Burnley’s interest has now come out, but there are still a few clubs who have registered [their interest]”, Benson told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“I am also in talks with Antwerp.

“My contract is here for another year and there is an option in it.

“If nothing changes, I will stay.

“I will just do my best.”

Burnley are set to lose winger Dwight McNeil to Everton, while Maxwel Cornet is also linked with an exit and it remains to be seen whether they will return to the table with a third bid for Benson.