RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco has remained coy on his side being linked with interest in Chelsea star Timo Werner, who is also a target for Newcastle United.

The forward joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 from Leipzig but has so far struggled to live up to his billing at Stamford Bridge.

Werner is linked with an exit this summer with the likes of Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle, who are on the hunt for a new forward, keen on him while he is also credited with interest from his former side Leipzig.

It has even been claimed that the Chelsea star prefers a move back to the Red Bull Arena in the ongoing window, but Die Roten Bullen coach Tedesco has refused to comment on whether his side are keen on him.

Tedesco added that he will not say anything on Werner, who is not his charge, out of respect for him and his club Chelsea.

“He is not our player, I have a clear opinion on that”, Tedesco told a press conference when asked about his side being linked with a move for Werner.

“I don’t comment on players who are not under contract with us.

“It has something to do with respect.

“That is an important principle that I have set for myself.”

It has been claimed that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is opposed to selling Werner this summer while the likes of Newcastle look on with prying eyes.