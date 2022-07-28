Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is a huge admirer of Colombian attacker Julian Quinones and is steering the Whites into a transfer battle for his signature.

The Yorkshire giants sold key men in Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha this summer, but have splashed the case and are continuing to look to strengthen Marsch’s group in the ongoing window.

Marsch is prioritising a left-back and a forward, and his efforts have led him to a player he is a big fan of in the shape of Atlas forward Quinones.

Leeds are keen, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, while he has been offered to several Ligue 1 sides.

One French side interested in the forward are Strasbourg, who are assessing whether a deal to sign the player from Atlas is possible.

Quinones turned 25 earlier this year and is keen to move from Mexico to Europe as he seeks the next step in his development.

He was a big part of Atlas’ title win in Mexico earlier this year.

It remains to be seen where Quinones ends up playing when the transfer window slams shut on 1st September, but a fight for his signature could be brewing.