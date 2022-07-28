Timo Werner’s salary could prove to be a stumbling block in Juventus’ hopes of signing the Chelsea star, who is also on the transfer radar of Newcastle United.

The German has been linked with an exit from Chelsea in the ongoing window and has a number of clubs keen on his services both in England and abroad.

Werner’s former side RB Leipzig and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing him, while Serie A heavyweights Juventus have made contact with Chelsea over him.

Premier League outlift Newcastle, who are in the market for a new forward have identified Werner as a potential target, but it has been claimed that he prefers a move back to the Red Bull Arena amidst interest from elsewhere.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are seriously evaluating the possibility of launching a swoop for Werner and are set to intensify contacts for him but his high salary could pose problems.

The hitman earns around €10m at Chelsea per annum and the Bianconeri do not have the capacity to match that amount.

Juventus could look to sign Werner on an initial loan deal with a purchase option but it has been claimed that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is against selling him.

It remains to be seen whether the likes of Newcastle or Juventus will make concrete moves for Werner this summer.