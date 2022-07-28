Leeds United new boy Tyler Adams is of the view that the Whites’ starlet Archie Gray will get opportunities under manager Jesse Marsch as long as he keeps working hard.

The 16-year-old midfielder started 24 games across all age groups and made the substitutes’ list for the Whites’ final four Premier League games last season.

Gray travelled to Australia with the Leeds first team during their pre-season tour, making two brief appearances against Brisbane Roar and Aston Villa, before being forced off the field due to injury in the latter match.

Adams, who joined the Yorkshire outfit this summer from RB Leipzig, is confident that the 16-year-old will get some big opportunities in the upcoming season and stressed that being young those experiences will be important for him.

The American international believes that as long as Gray keeps working hard to improve he will surely get opportunities under Marsch and is confident that the player has a bright future ahead.

“I think Archie is going to have some big opportunities coming up this season”, Adams was quoted saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Obviously, he’s still so young, but getting that experience is going to be important for him.

“When he’s on the field, he’s just himself, you can see he has that confidence, a little bit of arrogance through him and that’s what you need as a young player.

“And Jesse wants these types of players.

“He’s going to give him opportunities as long as he’s working hard, continuing to try to improve.

“It feels weird because that was like me when I first met Jesse and obviously he gave me that opportunity to sign and start my professional career so Archie seems to be, not following in my footsteps, but he’s going to have a great career.”

Gray is currently recovering from an injury he picked up in the match against Aston Villa and he might not feature in Leeds’ last pre-season game against Cagliari on 31st July.