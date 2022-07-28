PSV Eindhoven do not want to sell Leeds United target Philipp Max at the moment but the decision could be revised towards the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Max has been heavily linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven this summer due to interest from clubs in Germany.

He is also generating interest from clubs in England with Leeds reportedly tabling a bid for him in recent days as they seek to add a left-back.

Leeds are in the market for a left-back following Junior Firpo’s injury and Max has been identified as a potential solution.

But according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are in no mood to sell the player for the moment.

With Mauro Junior picking up an injury, Max will start the season as the first-choice left-back at PSV Eindhoven next month.

The Dutch giants are not interested in letting the defender go due to a lack of options in their squad.

However, the scenario could change towards the end of the window if the situation improves and PSV Eindhoven have more left-back options.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to wait given their pressing need for a left-back.