French club Nice are firm in their decision to not let Newcastle United and West Ham United-linked star striker Amine Gouiri leave this summer.

Gouiri, 22, joined Nice in the summer of 2020 and in both of his seasons so far at the Allianz Riviera, he has reached double digits in terms of goals.

Last season, he played every match in the league and scored ten goals in addition to providing nine assists, helping Nice finish fifth and get European football.

His impressive displays have placed him on the radar of both Newcastle and West Ham, two clubs alive to players in France.

However, Nice have taken the decision to rule out Gouiri leaving this summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

They are banking on his talents to guide them through next season and so, barring something significant changing, Gouiri will be staying at the French club this summer.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle or West Ham decide to test Nice’s stance on Gouiri by putting in a bid for his services before the transfer window closes.

West Ham have signed Gianluca Scamacca this window, but the wait for a striker addition goes on at St. James Park.