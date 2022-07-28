Juventus are open to parting ways with Everton loan star Moise Kean this summer but any exit is complicated owing to his contractual situation.

The hitman is set to enter the second year of his two-season loan spell at Juventus from Everton, having struggled to make an impact in England with is parent club.

Everton do not see Kean playing any role for them going forward and have also managed to include an obligation to buy in the deal to send him on loan Turin.

The 22-year-old’s deal at Goodison Park is set to end in 2024, but the Bianconeri are obliged to make his move permanent next summer.

Kean struggled to nail down a starting spot at Juventus last season and they are open to selling him in the ongoing window.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Serie A giants would find it complicated to facilitate Kean’s exit this summer.

As it stands, Juventus still have to pay €4m more to Everton as part of Kean’s loan fee, while they are obliged to fork out a further €28m to sign him on a permanent basis excluding bonus payments.

Juventus will only think about selling Kean if they receive an offer upwards of the €35m range for him and it is claimed such an offer is unlikely to arrive at present.

Everton are dealing with financial issues in recent seasons and an injection of cash from Kean’s exit would be a big boost to them.