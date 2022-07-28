Piotr Zielinski was not jumping for joy when he heard West Ham United wanted to sign him, but may yet agree to the move given the salary on offer.

West Ham want to snap up Zielinski as they continue to back David Moyes in the transfer market and Napoli are prepared to sell, but only at the price they feel is right.

When Zielinski learned of West Ham’s interest he did not jump for joy, according to Rai Sport’s Ciro Venerato, on CalcioNapoli24, but he could still move due to the Hammers offering him a yearly salary of €6m.

However, it remains to be seen if the deal will go through as West Ham have not been in touch with Napoli for several days now.

It is suggested Napoli are waiting to see if West Ham will come back with an improved offer, with €30m plus bonuses not enough.

Napoli are prepared to negotiate if West Ham offer around €40m for the Poland international.

Under that amount, the Serie A side have no intention of allowing Zielinski to leave.

The midfielder has another two years left to run on his contract at the southern Italian club.