Napoli star Piotr Zielinski is still undecided about whether to join West Ham United this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

West Ham want to expand their midfield options this summer and have set their sights on Zielinksi, who has two years remaining on his contract with Napoli.

The Hammers’ first approach for the midfielder however has been turned down by Napoli who are demanding more money.

Napoli are clear that they value Zielinski at around the €40m mark, however even if West Ham do agree a deal they must still convince the player.

And Zielinski has not yet made up his mind whether to join West Ham this summer and leave Champions League football behind.

While West Ham do not meet the Champions League criteria, Zielinski is at the same time also considering that the Hammers could be his last avenue to Premier League football, with the midfielder being 28.

West Ham are claimed to be prepared to raise their offer for him, but they might still struggle to reach a personal agreement.

Zielinski has made over 35 league appearances in each of his six seasons with Napoli and West Ham are looking to bring in a reliable midfielder in the Polish star.