Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon is close to completing a loan move to French side Rennes, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Wales international is surplus to requirements at Tottenham this summer and the north London side have been looking to offload him.

It was suggested recently that Tottenham offered him to Roma as part of a deal for Nicolo Zaniolo, but Rodon is still at the club.

That is expected to change soon as the centre-back is close to completing a loan switch to France with Rennes.

The loan deal will also include an option for Rennes to sign Rodon permanently if he impresses, with the clause set at the €20m mark.

Rodon will be looking to play on a regular basis at Rennes as he prepares for the World Cup this winter with Wales.

Tottenham snapped up Rodon from Swansea City in the summer of 2020 and he put pen to paper to a five-year deal in north London.

He has struggled for game time at Spurs however and the arrival of Clement Lenglet earlier this summer has been set to reduce his chances further.