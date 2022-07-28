Tottenham Hotspur and Roma are scheduled to touch base this weekend over Nicolo Zaniolo, who is wanted by the north London club.

Spurs are taking on Roma in a pre-season friendly at the weekend in Haifa, Israel, with the match serving as a reunion between the north London club and manager Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham are also likely to come up against Zaniolo in the match, a player they are interested in bringing to London this summer.

Manager Antonio Conte’s side are not the only ones chasing the Roma star as Italian giants Juventus are also on his trail.

Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici and Roma general manager Tiago Pinto are set to hold a meeting this weekend regarding Zaniolo, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.

In the meeting, Tottenham will be hoping to come closer to making the transfer a reality and thus take the upper hand over Juventus.

Zaniolo is claimed to prefer a move to Juventus, but is fascinated by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and does not want to wait around too long for the Turin team.

After spending the prior campaign out injured, Zaniolo impressed for Roma last season, especially in the Europa Conference League, where he scored five goals, including the only one in the final.