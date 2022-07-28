Watford have set a price tag of €35m for the services of star attacker Ismaila Sarr this summer, a sum which has already scared off several Italian sides.

The Hornets were relegated last season from the Premier League and Sarr faces a season in the Championship in the upcoming campaign.

Sarr suffered from injury last season but played 22 times, scoring five goals, being one of only four Watford players to do so, and providing two assists.

In the past season the lows of relegation were mixed with the highs of winning the Africa Cup of Nations and there is a high possibility he could leave Watford this summer.

For that to happen though, a club would need to cough up €35m as that is Watford’s asking price, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

It is suggested that a number of Italian sides, who have enquired about Sarr, have been scared off by the price tag.

And if Watford hope to sell Sarr, they may well have to reduce their asking price later this summer.

Sarr was crucial in helping Watford earn promotion the last time they were in the Championship, in the 2019/20 season, but they may have to do it without the Senegalese star’s help this time.

The winger’s contract with Watford runs until the summer of 2024 and he has been linked with West Ham United.