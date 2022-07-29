Charlton and Oxford United target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is yet to take a decision on which club to join on loan in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Snapped up from the Chelsea academy in 2019, the England Under-20 international has been impressing for Crystal Palace in youth football.

Crystal Palace are now interested in loaning out the 19-year-old midfielder in the ongoing transfer and several clubs in the lower leagues are interested in him.

Charlton Athletic are interested in him and Oxford are the two clubs leading the chase and Crystal Palace have left the decision over where to go in the hands of the player.

But it has been claimed that Rak-Sakyi is still to make a decision as he ponders over the options on his table.

Palace and his camp agree on the need to leave on loan but are keen to choose the right club this summer.

Charlton and Oxford have made their pitches and are now waiting for Rak-Sakyi to make a decision.

Guarantees over minutes and playing style are expected to be key factors in his decision-making process.

Charlton boss Ben Garner has continued to remain coy over potentially signing Rak-Sakyi.