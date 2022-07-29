Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner is keeping his counsel in regards to the Addicks’ interest in Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Rak-Sakyi has come up through the academy at Crystal Palace and made his senior debut for them last season, while also flourishing with the Under-23s, scoring 18 goals in 25 appearances in the Premier League 2.

Charlton are now interested in bringing in the young winger on loan this summer as they look to strengthen their attacking capabilities.

Garner has however refused to add any words to fuel further speculation regarding Charlton’s interest in Rak-Sakyi.

The Charlton boss explained that he is happy to wax lyrical about a player once he has actually signed for his side, but does not want to comment at this stage when Rak-Sakyi is still a Crystal Palace player.

“Once we sign any player, I’m happy to talk about them until the cows come home”, Garner said to the South London Press when asked about Charlton’s interest in Rak-Sakyi.

“Before anything is done, I won’t say anything on that.”

Charlton are not the only League One team interested in the starlet as Oxford United are also looking to rope him on loan this summer.