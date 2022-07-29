Chelsea have initiated another round of talks with Inter over a move for midfielder Cesare Casadei and could slap in an offer for him.

The 19-year-old is among the most highly rated talents in Inter’s youth set-up and he has also represented Italy Under-19s.

Casadei is yet to make his debut for the Inter senior team but he has attracted the interest of Premier League giants Chelsea this summer.

The Blues tried to secure a deal to sign the teenager as part of Romelu Lukaku’s move back to the San Siro, but Inter rejected their advances.

But the Londoners have not given up on their hopes of snaring away Casadei to England in the ongoing window.

According to Sky Italia, Chelsea have already started a fresh round of talks with the Nerazzurri over a move for their youth star.

Thomas Tuchel’s side could make their interest official by tabling an offer for Casadei in the near future.

As it stands, the Italian youth international’s future is in Inter’s hands as he is contracted there until the summer of 2024.