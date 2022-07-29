Istanbul giants Besiktas are currently in talks with West Ham United over a loan move for left-back Arthur Masuaku, according to the Daily Express.

Masuaku made 24 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, including three for the Hammers’ Under-23 side, and recorded a goal and an assist each.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international is under contract with the Hammers until the summer of 2024, with the option of two additional years.

David Moyes’ side are currently hot in pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt wing-back Filip Kostic, a player the Hammers are familiar with after their elimination at the hands of Die Adler in the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

To make space in the squad for the Serbia international, Masuaku is most likely to be sacrificed and looks set to join Besiktas on loan this summer.

Besiktas lost young left-back Ridvan Yilmaz to Rangers recently and are looking to bring in the relatively experienced Masuaku to reinforce that position.

Masuaku played a bit-part role in West Ham’s run to the semi-finals of the Europa League, with Aaron Cresswell and Benjamin Johnson preferred to him.

The 28-year-old left-back will hope to get regular game-time in Turkey after this move, in the event it transpires.