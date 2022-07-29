Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has indicated that Bristol Rovers target Elliot Anderson will not be moving away on loan this summer.

Anderson shone on loan at Bristol Rovers in League Two last season and Joey Barton has been keen to bring him back for a fresh spell at the Gas, this time in League One.

Bristol Rovers are not the only club interested in the Newcastle starlet, who is an attractive loan target for a number of sides.

He has though impressed Howe over the course of pre-season and as such the Newcastle boss admits that it is likely Anderson will not be leaving this summer.

“At the moment, it certainly looks like he’s going to stay with us, because of how he’s performing”, Howe said following Newcastle’s friendly against Atalanta.

Anderson will be hoping that if he does stay put he is able to earn enough game time to continue his development.

Howe has a host of options in midfield at St James’ Park heading into the new campaign.

The Magpies kick off the new campaign on 6th August when they welcome newly promoted Nottingham Forest to St James’ Park.