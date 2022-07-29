Suggestions that Manchester City tried to hijack Barcelona’s move for Jules Kounde are wide of the mark, according to the BBC.

After a protracted transfer saga that stretched all the way back to last summer, Kounde finally moved to Barcelona recently.

It was Chelsea who were in for him last summer and it was the Blues again who were looking to be on track to get his signature this time out as well.

However, it was Barcelona who were ultimately successful in securing the signature of the centre-back, after also signing Raphinha post him being claimed to be close to a Chelsea move.

There were claims though that there was another twist in the Kounde saga as Manchester City supposedly tried to hijack Barcelona’s deal.

However, Manchester City did not make a late attempt to snag Kounde though and speculation regarding it is without basis.

Kounde, it appears, is not a name that has been discussed at Manchester City and there was no late drama as Barcelona got their man.

Manchester City have retained their centre-back core, despite Nathan Ake being linked with Chelsea, and Kounde was not a player they moved for.