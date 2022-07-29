Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong will not be joining Bayern Munich in any sort of deal, according to Sky Deutschland.

De Jong is Manchester United’s priority target and the club have a deal worth €85m in place with Barcelona to sign him.

However, the move has stalled as the Dutchman is yet to give a green light to the transfer to Old Trafford.

Despite suggestions that he does not want to join Manchester United, the Premier League giants are certain that he is open to the move.

Bayern Munich are amongst the clubs who have been mentioned as another potential destination for De Jong but that move will not be happening.

The German champions are not in the race and they are looking to bring in other priority targets.

They have no interest in getting involved in a deal for De Jong, which has been complicated by the deferred wages Barcelona owe him.

The Dutchman is not prepared to leave unless a deal is made over his deferred wages with Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are open to him staying if he agrees to a pay cut, which the player does not want to accept.

Manchester United are still waiting and will continue to push to land him until the end of the window.