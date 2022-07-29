Leeds United out on loan star Jamie Shackleton is of the view that playing in a different position under his former Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa has allowed him to develop his game.

The 22-year-old has signed a season-long loan with Championship side Millwall from Leeds in an effort to play on a regular basis..

Shackleton, who is normally a centre midfielder, played mostly right-back in the majority of his 26 Premier League games for the Whites under Bielsa.

The Leeds youth product is of the view that the Argentine improved his game by introducing him to a new position and praised his former manager for developing a versatile nature in his game.

Shackleton stressed that his ability to play as a right-back will provide his team with many options, but he admitted that out of the two positions he prefers the midfield role as it is his natural position.

“It improved me as a player massively, which can only be a good thing”, Shackleton was quoted saying by the South London Press.

“That is what you train every day to do – improve.

“I can only say positive things about him, I learned to play a new position in a relatively short space of time.

“I’m able to help the team in a different position and provide different options, if needed.

“Out of the two I feel midfield is my natural position.

“Right-back isn’t somewhere I don’t enjoy playing, but I feel my qualities and skill-set can be shown off better in midfield.”

The 22-year-old’s Leeds team-mate Charlie Cresswell has also joined the Lions and it remains to be seen whether the duo feature in Millwall’s Championship opener against Stoke City on Saturday.