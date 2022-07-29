Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski is opening up to a possible move to West Ham United this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Zielinski made 42 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, scoring eight goals and laying on five assists.

West Ham have been monitoring Zielinski’s situation at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer and are looking to tempt the attacking midfielder to England.

The Hammers have been facing a tough task convincing the player of the merits of the move, as he is claimed to be reluctant to join David Moyes’ team.

Zielinski is now believed to be opening up to the idea of moving to the London Stadium, according to Italian daily Il Mattino.

Napoli have already lost Lorenzo Insigne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens and David Ospina this summer, with Zielinski potentially next to head for the exit door.

A lucrative contract that would see him earn €6m every year awaits the Poland international if he opts to join the Hammers.

But before that, West Ham will need to come to an agreement with the Partenopei, who are quoting €40m as the asking price for the Pole.

The Neapolitans have identified Giovani Lo Celso, currently of Tottenham Hotspur, as a potential replacement for Zielinski.

Zielinski, if he opts for the move, will hope that the transfer can be agreed with minimal fuss as he wishes to be part of the Poland team that will take on Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia at the World Cup in Qatar.