French side Rennes are closing in on a move for Joe Rodon and there is a specific reason why they opted to make the Tottenham Hotspur star their next defensive signing.

Rodon has been on the books at Spurs since October 2020, having joined from Swansea City, but he has struggled break into the first team at the club.

The centre-back made only a single Premier League start last season and is keen to earn regular game time this term, with the World Cup looming.

Rodon is determined to earn a spot in the Wales squad for the forthcoming World Cup and held discussions with Spurs about his immediate future.

The Welshman is now closing in on sealing an initial loan move to Ligue 1 side Rennes from Spurs.

And according to French outlet Foot Sur 7, the reason why Rennes opted to move for the 24-year-old ahead of more experienced campaigners is because they want to bring in a player that has great room for improvement.

Les Rouge et Noir’s hierarchy see Rodon as a player having great potential and decided he will fit the direction they want to take the club.

Rennes have managed to negotiate an option to make Rodon’s move permanent next summer for a €20m fee.

And if Rodon develops and Rennes sign him permanently, they could then potentially sell him for a profit in the future.