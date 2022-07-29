FC Porto are not interested in bringing Manchester United left-back Alex Telles back to Portugal and they have not approached the Premier League side for the defender.

The Brazilian full-back joined the Red Devils from Porto in 2020 and since then has been serving as a second choice left-back in the Manchester United squad.

With the arrival of Tyrell Malacia, there is a chance that Telles may drop even further in the pecking order.

It has been suggested that his former club Porto are interested in acquiring his services and have enquired with Manchester United about the player’s availability.

However, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, FC Porto are not chasing Telles and have not approached Manchester United about him.

Telles has featured 30 times in the Premier League for the Red Devils since he joined but failed to cement his place in the first team.

The defender has received game time from new boss Erik Ten Hag in pre-season but, however, it has been out of his usual position, at centre-back.

The left-back has two years left on his contract and he has also been linked with French outfit Nice regarding a move in the ongoing transfer window.