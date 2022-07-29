Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Dane Scarlett has massively impressed him in training with his explosive movements and quality finishing.

Scarlett secured his first ever move away from Tottenham earlier this week as he joined Pompey on a season-long loan deal.

The young striker is highly rated at his parent club and in the England youth set-up, and is now expected to clock up senior game time on a regular basis under Cowley at Fratton Park.

Cowley had the opportunity to take a close look at Scarlett in training and he revealed the Spurs starlet was exceptional during the session, showcasing his explosive movement and ability in front of goal.

The Portsmouth boss added that Scarlett shows no hesitance to press and defend from the front, which coupled with his aggressiveness and robustness, provides a package that suits the club.

“Dane lit yesterday’s training session up, that’s the quality he has, that explosive movement and the quality of his finishing”, Cowley told The News.

“He’s a number nine, he’s a centre-forward. You never say never about playing him on the wing, but we see him as a number nine.

“He loves to get out of the eyeline, runs off the back of defenders, he has excellent double movement and a really good understanding of the timing of his runs and the type of runs to make.

“Against the ball he has this aggressiveness and robustness, along with a real intelligence of how to press and defend from the front, which is a quality we like.

“He’s a boy Tottenham think an awful lot of and we are really appreciative they trust us with Dane – and when we speak to the guys at England, they think an awful lot of him too.”

Tottenham will hope Scarlett takes his game to the next level under Cowley’s tutelage in the upcoming League One campaign, which is set to kick off at the weekend.