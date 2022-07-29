Sunderland manager Alex Neil has expressed his delight at having seen off plenty of suitors from the Championship to secure Everton striker Ellis Simms’ services on loan.

The 21-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Toffees last season, leading the line for a little over an hour in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Hearts in Scotland.

A former England Under-18 international, Simms has an enviable goalscoring record for Everton’s youth teams and Blackpool in League One while on loan.

Neil is overjoyed at being able to call upon Simms this term and hopes the forward will complement as well as compete with Ross Stewart in the Black Cats’ attack.

“To have Ellis in the building [ahead of the first game] is great”, Neil told Sunderland’s official website.

“He will compliment Ross Stewart, but equally he will provide competition and he joins following two really good loan spells at Blackpool and Hearts.”

Neil also extolled Simms’ virtues as well as his goal threat and stressed his excitement at beating other unnamed Championship clubs to the forward’s signature.

“He’s a big lad, who is direct, quick and mobile – and he’s been a serial goalscorer”, he added.

“There’s been a lot of Championship interest in Ellis, but we have managed to secure his signature and we are delighted to get the deal across the line.”

Simms has 26 appearances in all competitions to his name across the 2021/22 season, registering seven goals and two assists.