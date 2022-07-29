Sunderland new boy Daniel Ballard has revealed that he was surprised by the quality that is on offer at the Stadium of Light when he came in.

Ballard was in the Championship last season, featuring in 31 of Millwall’s 46 league games as a part of his loan spell away from Arsenal.

The 22-year-old was snapped up by Sunderland this summer for an undisclosed fee, with the Black Cats convincing him to put pen-to-paper to a three-year deal.

Sunderland are looking to enjoy a strong season in the Championship and Ballard is encouraged by the quality of the squad.

Ballard believes that even compared to the Millwall squad he was part of last term there is a special feeling at Sunderland.

“I was surprised by the quality of the squad when I arrived here”, Ballard told the Sun.

“Even compared to playing in the Championship last year, this squad feels special.”

Alex Neil’s coaching philosophy was also something that made a telling impression on the Northern Ireland international and he admits he is a fan of the Sunderland manager.

“The manager is someone who has impressed me so much with his knowledge and the demands he puts on the players.

“He’s the type of boss I really like — someone who will tell you how it is.”

Ballard will be looking to help Sunderland make a positive start to life back in the Championship, with the Black Cats looking to establish themselves in the division and eventually push for promotion.