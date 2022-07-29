Newcastle United star Jonjo Shelvey is set to miss the start of the upcoming Premier League campaign owing to an injury as he is tipped to be sidelined for up to a month, according to the Daily Mail.

Shelvey played a key role in the Magpies midfield last term, even captaining the side as they climbed away from the drop zone and ensured top flight safety under Eddie Howe.

The 30-year-old was looking forward to having a much better campaign in the upcoming season in the league and have been sweating it out in pre-season training and friendlies with his team-mates.

However, Shelvey was forced off the pitch in a friendly against Benfica earlier this week having suffered an injury to his right leg.

Newcastle boss Howe suggested that the midfielder has picked up a hamstring injury but was unable to provide a timeframe on when he will be back on the pitch.

Shelvey is confirmed to have suffered a hamstring injury and he will be sidelined for about three to four weeks.

The Magpies star will not be available for selection at the start of the upcoming season but scans have shown that the damage to his hamstring is not too serious.

Shelvey came into pre-season in great shape and will now look to get back to those levels as soon as possible.