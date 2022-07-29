West Ham United continue to be the favourites in the race to sign Nottingham Forest target Maxwel Cornet from Burnley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cornet made 29 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, scoring nine goals and laying on two assists.

The Clarets’ top scorer was unable to prevent their drop down into the Championship as they were relegated for the first time since the 2014/15 season.

He is expected to move on from Burnley after their relegation and has no shortage of suitors looking to bring him back to the Premier League this summer after the splash he made in his first season in the competition.

Big spending Nottingham Forest have been pushing to sign Cornet, but they face competition from West Ham, who currently appear to be the frontrunners in the race for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Cornet is currently under contract with the Turf Moor outfit until the summer of 2026 and has a release clause set at £17.5m in his deal.

The forward is expected to join the exodus that has seen established stars such as Nick Pope, Ben Mee, Nathan Collins, James Tarkowski, Wout Weghorst and Dwight McNeil leave for pastures new.

It remains to be seen where Cornet will play his football next campaign amid interest from a flurry of clubs in the top flight.