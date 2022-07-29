West Ham United want to gain the green light from Piotr Zielinski before reaching an agreement with Napoli for his services.

Hammers boss David Moyes is keen to add the Poland international to his squad in the ongoing transfer window, but West Ham have not yet reached an agreement with Napoli.

Zielinski was initially sceptical about joining West Ham when he heard of the club’s interest, but he is now suggested to be opening up to the idea.

And according to Italian daily La Repubblica, West Ham want to obtain the green light from Zielinski first before they look to thrash out a deal with Napoli.

The Premier League side are not keen on spending time talking with Napoli if Zielinski has no intention of making the move.

It is suggested that Zielinski could give West Ham an answer in a matter of hours.

Zielinski would stand to earn €6m per year if he moves to West Ham, a substantial pay rise on the sum he currently takes home at Napoli.

However, leaving Napoli for West Ham would also mean giving up the chance to play in the Champions League this season.