Chelsea have Frenkie de Jong’s name under consideration, but their interest in the Manchester United target is tied to N’Golo Kante’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge, according to German daily Bild.

De Jong has been a part of a long-running transfer saga this summer as Manchester United are keen on taking him to Old Trafford from Barcelona.

The Red Devils have already reached an agreement with the Blaugrana over €85m move for the Dutchman but a deal is yet to go through as the player has so far not given the green light.

De Jong will only agree to leave Barcelona if they sort out a complicated situation involving his deferred wages, while the club are only open to keeping him in their ranks if he agrees to take a pay cut, something the player is not prepared to accept.

And the uncertainty surrounding De Jong’s future could become more complicated as Manchester United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea also have him on their radar.

However, the Blues’ interest in the Barcelona man is dependent on what happens to Kante’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman’s current deal at Chelsea expires next summer and if he does not agree to a new contract, De Jong is one player that is seen as a potential replacement.

Manchester United are confident they get a deal over the line for De Jong this summer as they look to add to their midfield, which has been already bolstered by the arrival of Christian Eriksen.