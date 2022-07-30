Lazio are concerned about a clause which means they would have to pay Liverpool 30 per cent of any fee they receive for Luis Alberto.

The attacking midfielder struggled during a spell at Liverpool, having loan stints away from Anfield at Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna, and was eventually sold to Lazio in 2016.

Alberto has since established himself in the Italian capital, featuring on a regular basis for Lazio and catching the eye.

He has been linked with a possible exit from the club, but Lazio are concerned about a clause in the deal they signed with Liverpool.

The clause means that Liverpool will be due a substantial 30 per cent of any fee Lazio bring in from selling Alberto, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero.

As such, the Italian side are insisting that any club wishing to sign the Spaniard must pay at least €25m.

Alberto made 34 appearances for Lazio in Serie A last season and contributed an impressive eleven assists in the process, while also scoring five goals.

The former Liverpool man still has another three years left to run on his Lazio contract and all eyes will be on whether the Reds do earn cash from the Italians selling him this summer.