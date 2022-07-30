Everton are not looking to sign former Toffees star Ross Barkley from Chelsea, despite being linked with a swoop for him, according to The Athletic.

Frank Lampard is stepping up Everton’s efforts in the transfer market and the club have recently landed Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil.

The Everton boss wants more bodies in through the door and the club are pursuing former Toffees midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who is available to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

They have also been linked with Chelsea midfielder Barkley, amid talk of a raid on Stamford Bridge to bring him back to Merseyside.

That talk is wide of the mark though and Everton are not looking to sign Barkley.

Chelsea are prepared to let Barkley move on this summer, but Everton are not interested in signing him.

Barkley made just six appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea last season, hitting the back of the net once, against Watford on the final day of the campaign.

The 28-year-old has now entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.