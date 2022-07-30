Paolo Nicolato, Gianluca Scamacca’s former coach youth level, has insisted that the Premier League is the right competition for the West Ham United new boy as it suits the qualities he brings to the table.

Hammers boss David Moyes’ lengthy hunt for a new hitman ended this month when his side secured the services of Scamacca from Serie A club Sassuolo.

The Italian marksman will provide support and competition for West Ham first choice striker Michail Antonio this season as Moyes looks to lead them to a Champions League spot finish in the Premier League.

Italy Under-21s manager Nicolato, who coached Scamacca for around five years, is of the view that the Premier League is a competition that suits the West Ham new boy.

Nicolato explained that the Scamacca’s physicality, acrobatic ability, great coordination and finishing skills all make him a player that can adapt well to life in England while he also has great potential to reach new levels.

“Scamacca has already had an experience abroad, in Holland among other things, and he is a boy who adapts easily”, Nicolato told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“And the Premier League is the right competition for his characteristics: he has great physicality, good technique, and he is incredibly acrobatic, he can shoot on target from 40 metres.

“And great coordination skills, unusual for a big boy like him.

“He has great room for improvement, but the building blocks are there.”

West Ham fans will be hoping Scamacca can hit the ground running in his new colours, with the Hammers set to take on Premier League champions Manchester City in their season opener on 7th August.