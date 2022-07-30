Chris Sutton is of the view that Celtic new boy Alexandro Bernabei has looked unsure on the pitch during pre-season but stressed that he is still settling into life at his new home.

Bernabei became the Hoops’ first ever signing from Argentina as he moved from Buenos Aires outfit Lanus last month.

The 21-year-old will provide competition for Greg Taylor at left-back and has already featured for the Scottish champions in several pre-season games.

Bhoys hero Sutton feels that Bernabei has looked a bit unsure so far on the pitch in Celtic colours but insists that is understandable.

Sutton explained that the Argentine will take some time to find his rhythm as he is still adapting to life in Glasgow in a new system of football under Ange Postecoglou.

“Alexandro Bernabei has been signed to challenge at left-back, but it’s early days and he’s looked a little unsure so far”, Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“That’s perfectly understandable.

“The Argentine is settling into a new system in new surroundings and it’ll take time, so I feel Greg Taylor will start.”

Celtic will kick off their top flight title defence against Aberdeen at Parkhead on Sunday and it remains to be seen who Postecoglou opts to deploy at left-back.