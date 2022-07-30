Nordi Mukiele has insisted that he never hesitated about joining Paris Saint-Germain despite late interest from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old defender completed a move to PSG from RB Leipzig last week for a fee of €10m and another €6m in add-ons.

The move to PSG was being finalised when Chelsea made a late move to try and hijack the deal, but the defender eventually joined the French champions this summer.

Thomas Tuchel wanted Mukiele but the defender stressed that he never considered not joining PSG after holding talks with Luis Campos.

He insisted that the interest from Chelsea had no effect as he was clear about wanting to join the Parisians.

Asked if he hesitated when Chelsea made a late move, Mukiele told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Honestly, no.

“From the moment when I had given my word to Luis Campos, at no time did I hesitate.”

Chelsea have faced problems in their attempts to bring in more defenders with both Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde having turned down a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel wants two more defenders after the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli in the ongoing window.