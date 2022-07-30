Manchester United are amongst the clubs who have been offered Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer, but the Red Devils are not interested in a deal.

Pavard’s future at Bayern Munich has been under the scanner this summer due to suggestions that he could leave by the end of the transfer window.

The Frenchman is believed to be considering a move and while Julian Nagelsmann would prefer to keep him, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is open to selling him.

His representatives have been sounding out clubs across Europe over the possibility of signing Pavard this summer.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, Manchester United are one of the clubs who have been contacted by the Frenchman’s camp.

Pavard has the ability to play at right-back and Erik ten Hag wants a new full-back but Manchester United are currently not interested in him.

Chelsea are also another Premier League club who have been offered a chance to sign the defender this summer and while they are keen, the Blues would prefer to sign other targets.

Pavard’s camp also sounded out Atletico Madrid but the Spanish giants were quick to end any talk of signing the Frenchman.