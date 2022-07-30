Newcastle United are keen to snap up West Ham United target Maxwel Cornet and have made an approach, but a swoop is firmly in the balance, according to the Daily Mail.

Cornet is a wanted man this summer despite failing to help Burnley avoid relegation from the Premier League and can depart Turf Moor for £17.5m due to a clause in his contract.

Everton and Nottingham Forest are interested in Cornet, but West Ham manager David Moyes has been trying to do a quick deal and it is suggested the Hammers are favourites to land the Ivorian.

Newcastle however are attempting to sign Cornet, though they do not want to pay his clause all in one sum; Burnley could accept around £25m if the fee is paid over a longer basis.

With Newcastle trying to stay on the right side of spending rules and watch their outgoings though, it is suggested that a deal is in the balance.

While Eddie Howe admires Cornet and would like him added to the ranks at St James’ Park, it is unclear if Newcastle can sign him.

The Magpies would also have to beat off fierce competition from within the Premier League, not least from West Ham.

And the Hammers can offer Cornet the chance to play in European competition next season, which may tempt him.