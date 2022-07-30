Newcastle United are no longer interested in signing in Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, who has also been linked with a move to West Ham.

The Magpies are in the market for forwards this summer but they have faced immense frustration in trying to recruit attackers.

They have been forced to abandon pursuits of a few forwards due to high asking prices and being quoted big wages by the players’ camps.

Dieng is one of the strikers Newcastle were tracking as an alternative and the club even made enquiries into signing him.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Newcastle are not trying to sign Dieng anymore in the ongoing transfer window.

The Magpies have moved on to other targets and Dieng is no longer one of the names on their shortlist.

Marseille are prepared to sell the player and have other clubs such as Freiburg also interested in him

Another Premier League club in West Ham have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old this summer.

Newcastle were interested but are now looking at other experienced attackers in the market.