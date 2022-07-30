Newcastle United linked forward Raul de Tomas has been left out of Espanyol’s travelling squad to England where they will be facing Brighton in a pre-season game.

The 27-year-old striker’s future at Espanyol is under the scanner due to interest from several clubs this summer.

Newcastle are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing him as they continue to push to sign an attacker in the ongoing window.

Tomas could be keen to move on this summer and the latest action from Espanyol has further fuelled speculation.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Tomas’ omission from the squad for the pre-season trip to England has ramped up rumours over his future.

Espanyol are insistent that the decision to keep him out of the squad is due to him returning for pre-season late.

He will be undergoing a special fitness program while the squad take on Brighton in England.

However, that has not stopped the speculation over Tomas, who has a €70m release clause in his contract and was prolific in La Liga last term.