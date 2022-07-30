Leeds United linked Arnaud Kalimuendo is the priority attacking target for Rennes in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, despite being keen to stay at the club and prove himself.

He is one of the top targets for Leeds, who want to sign a striker and they are believed to be ready to pay more than €20m to sign him.

But Leeds are not the priority option for Kalimuendo, who has also attracted interest from Rennes and Nice.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Rennes have identified Kalimuendo as their priority target.

The French club want to sign a striker and the PSG man is their top target in the ongoing market.

Rennes also have money to spend after selling Nayef Aguerd and Mathys Tel for big money this summer.

They are prepared to pay between €25m to €30m to sign Kalimuendo from PSG in the ongoing window.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can convince the striker to opt for a move to Elland Road in the coming weeks.